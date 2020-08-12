Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $289.10. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

