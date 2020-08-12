Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

BSX opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.