Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $310.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $322.83.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.