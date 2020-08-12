Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.