Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

