Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

