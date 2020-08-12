Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $398,757 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

