Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,410 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

