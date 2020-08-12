Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

