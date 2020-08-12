Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,334 shares of company stock worth $4,143,962. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

EL opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.