Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.