Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

