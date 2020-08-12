Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,863,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,335.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 81,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

