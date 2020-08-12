Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,538 Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 567.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

