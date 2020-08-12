CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

Shares of CVLG opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 1.55. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.