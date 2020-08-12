Cormark Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

NYSE:AG opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

