Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Corelogic worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $601,578 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.