Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 10699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $888,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $3,139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

