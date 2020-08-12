Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.