Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Trading 20.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price traded up 20.2% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $3.57, 9,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 224,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.