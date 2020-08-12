Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.