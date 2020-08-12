Comerica Bank Raises Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 99.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

