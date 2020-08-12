Comerica Bank Purchases 7,415 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.