Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,191 shares of company stock worth $4,343,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.