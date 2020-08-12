Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 27.53 and a quick ratio of 27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.