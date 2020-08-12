Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $285.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,542 shares of company stock worth $120,508,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.