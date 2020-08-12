Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,895,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

