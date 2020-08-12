Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

THO opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

