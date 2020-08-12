Comerica Bank Acquires 7,212 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

