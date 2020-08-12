Comerica Bank Acquires 2,626 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 571,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 171,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

