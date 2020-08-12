Comerica Bank Acquires 1,970 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $105.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.