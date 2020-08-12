Cohbar (CWBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Cohbar stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Cohbar has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohbar in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

