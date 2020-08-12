CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Earnings Beat

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 2,903,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,841,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,329 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% in the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,937 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 313.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,786 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,273,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 871,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $529.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.