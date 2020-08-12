Chemed Co. (CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 4th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE stock opened at $503.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Chemed has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $515.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,953. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.