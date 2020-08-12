CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.00 million.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.