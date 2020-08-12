CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.00 million.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. AltaCorp Capital downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

