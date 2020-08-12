Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CELC stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

CELC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

