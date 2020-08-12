Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Issues Earnings Results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CATB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

