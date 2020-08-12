Casper Sleep Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the average volume of 306 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of CSPR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.