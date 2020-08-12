CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $29.99. CarGurus shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 43,209 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,370,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,889 shares of company stock worth $21,204,676. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

