BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$23.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

