Brokers Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

XRAY stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,972,000 after purchasing an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

