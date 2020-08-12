Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synlogic Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

