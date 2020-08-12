Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 287.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.73.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

