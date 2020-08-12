Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$21.48

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a C$18.60 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 4,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.92, for a total value of C$95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,412.56. Also, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,341.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,380.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.78. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a current ratio of 104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

