Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $602.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

