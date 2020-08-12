Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $288.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.