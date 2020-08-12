Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BFSA opened at €31.90 ($37.53) on Monday. Befesa has a 52 week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52 week high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.74 and a 200-day moving average of €31.24.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

