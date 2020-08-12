Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.62 ($76.02).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €58.54 ($68.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.64 and a 200 day moving average of €56.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

