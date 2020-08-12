Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $18.05. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 181,348 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

