Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.